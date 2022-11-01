Bolsonaro Remains Silent as Truckers Try to Destabilize Brazil

The far-right "road rebellion" asks that "the Army intervene to prevent the return of communism."

After more than 24 hours of proclaiming the results of the Brazilian elections, the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has not made any public statement accepting the victory of the Workers' Party candidate Lula da Silva.

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) acknowledged that there were still some 267 active roadblocks as of Tuesday noon.

These blockades began immediately after the presidential elections ended on Sunday, when far-right truck drivers and activists began demanding a "military intervention" arguing that Lula da Silva fraudulently won the presidency.

Former Captain Bolsonaro has not appeared in public since Sunday morning, when he was last seen voting in Rio de Janeiro.

After staying in his residence in Brasilia for hours, the far-right leader left for the presidential palace but without making any statement to the press. Neither has Bolsonaro used his social media accounts, which have been totally mute for the past three days.

While the silence of the Brazilian president continues, increasing social tension given the threats made by Bolsonaro to disregard the electoral results on numerous occasions, the far-right "road rebellion" asks that "the Army intervene" to prevent the return of communism. .

In a harsh editorial, the newspaper O Globo described this protest as "the Capitol of Truckers", thus alluding to the riots caused in Washington by supporters of Donald Trump after his electoral defeat in January 2020.