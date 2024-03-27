There is Legal Basis to Denounce Israel for Genocide: Ireland

In December, South Africa denounced Israel to the International Court of Justice for genocidal conduct against the Palestinians.

On Wednesday, Irish Deputy Prime Minister Micheal Martin asserted that there are legal grounds to join South Africa in the case brought before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel for the genocide of the Palestinian population in Gaza.

He will inform the cabinet about an "Intervention Declaration" drafted by legal experts from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, of which he is also the head.

If this declaration receives the approval of his colleagues, the Irish government, which is composed of a coalition of Christian democrats, centrists, and greens, will officially intervene in the legal process against Israel.

Martin insisted that the situation in Gaza is a "human catastrophe" and that the war is causing the death of an incredible number of people, while accusing Israel of causing a famine by preventing access to humanitarian aid.

As the Israelis drop US made bombs, bought and paid for with Billions in US "aid" on the helpless, starving children of Gaza.



The Russians are flying in hundreds of tons of aid.



Western Media doesn't want you to know that. pic.twitter.com/pM1EeyeuAB — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) March 27, 2024

In an initial ruling issued in January, the Court demanded that Israel "take all measures at its disposal to prevent the commission of genocide" and "adopt immediate and effective measures" to allow access to humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

In recent weeks, the Irish government has further defined its position on the Israeli offensive in Gaza amid criticism from the opposition.

In February, Spanish President Pedro Sanchez and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar sent a letter to the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, asking her to review whether Israel is complying with its agreements with the European Union regarding respect for human rights.

On March 22, Sanchez, Varadkar, and the presidents of Malta and Slovenia also committed to recognizing the Palestinian State when the time is right to help peace in the Middle East.