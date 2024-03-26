Iran Calls for Enforcement of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

The resolution was supported by 14 out of 15 United Nations Security Council members.

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani called for effective enforcement of a United Nations Security Council's resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a permanent cessation of Israeli attacks on Gaza and the West Bank.

He emphasized the necessity for the complete lifting of Israel's "cruel siege" on Gaza and urged for the reopening of crossings to facilitate large-scale and indiscriminate international humanitarian aid deliveries to the coastal enclave.

Kanaani also underlined the importance of mobilizing international financial resources and aid to kickstart the reconstruction of Gaza's devastated areas, prioritizing the restoration of homes and critical infrastructure, particularly hospitals and service centers.

His comments followed the adoption of Resolution 2728 by the Security Council on Monday. The resolution demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and called for the release of all hostages.

The resolution was supported by 14 out of the 15 Security Council members. The United States, which had previously exercised its veto right against three draft resolutions calling for or demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, abstained, thereby enabling the resolution to pass.

Shortly after the adoption of the resolution, the office of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in a statement the cancellation of a planned visit by an Israeli delegation to Washington.

The statement added the U.S.'s failure to block the proposal was a "clear departure" from its previous position and would "hurt both the war effort and the effort to release the abductees."