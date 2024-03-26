Thousands Protest Against Israel Fronts Its Own Embassy in Jordan

Last Monday, protesters broke the security cordon of the embassy action that was answered with tear gas and beatings.

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan to protest Israeli attacks on hospitals and medical complexes. In addition, they asked the Jordanian government to take on more prominence against Tel Aviv.

The crowd raised slogans against the genocide and the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory and continued attacks on health workers and refugee camps.

Among other petitions, the demonstrators called for the break of the peace treaty between Jordan and Israel, signed in 1994.

�� For the third day in a row, a human flood erupted in Amman, Jordan to besiege the zi0ni5t embassy in protest of the zionist crimes in #Gaza, including the siege on Al-Shifa Hospital and violations of Al-Aqsa, organized by pro-resistance and anti-normalization groups across the… pic.twitter.com/nH3bfptelM — The Resistance (@TopGResistance) March 26, 2024

Hundreds of arrests are reported among protesters and many others who have been injured by the crackdown on the embassy’s security service.

Since 7 October, demonstrations against Israel have not been uncommon in front of its own embassy. The Jordanian government, although it has allowed them, continues to crack down on demonstrations.