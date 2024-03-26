Gaza: Palestinians Die Due to Bad Aid Launches

Aid often lands in dangerous areas and Israeli forces take advantage to massacre the desperate.

The Gaza Press Office announced on Tuesday that 18 Palestinians lost their lives as a result of the West launching aid by air.

According to the office, 12 people were drowned at the launch site, in the North Sea of Gaza, and 6 others were killed when they were crushed by cargo and by the stampede of hungry people.

The media denounced this method arguing the risks involved, as aid often lands in dangerous areas and Israeli forces take advantage to massacre the desperate, who are vulnerable by famine.

Countries were also asked to stop sending humanitarian aid in this way, for the reasons mentioned above.

13 Palestinians drowned in the sea yesterday while attempting to retrieve aid that fell into the Gaza Sea. pic.twitter.com/tIK4BYY3Zy — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) March 26, 2024

The events of Tuesday are not isolated events, on several occasions the relief landings have ended in massacres as happened in Al-Rashid last February.

The Gaza Press Office also advocated the opening of ground-based relief routes, which can send not only food and water, but also rescue and sanitation personnel, to save the lives of many Palestinians under the rubble.