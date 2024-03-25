Israel Continues Shelling Refugee and Wounded Areas

The Tel Aviv air force set fire to parts of the medical post, destroyed medical equipment and seriously injured medical personnel.

The Al-Shifa medical complex was bombed by Israeli aircraft, which destroyed the upper floor of the main building.

On the other hand, the occupying soldiers harassed and attacked many displaced persons and refugees who were in the compound, and forced them to leave the site and become overcrowded in the southern Strip.

In addition, 500 Palestinians were arbitrarily arrested by the invaders. The refugees were placed under arrest in a violent and abusive manner.

"Life is hard in Gaza"



Patients are suffering from:



• Lack of a sanitary recovery environment

• Severe malnutrition and dehydration

• Lack of painkillers and other medication

• The fear of falling under siege pic.twitter.com/2xw0quiveD — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) March 25, 2024

Five patients died due to a lack of medical treatment for injuries caused by the occupying forces.

Soldiers also attacked the Al-Rimal neighbourhood for the eighth time in a row, wounding children and sick women.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported today that the number of martyrs increased to 32,333. According to the report of the health agency, in the last 24 hours, the occupying forces killed 107 Palestinians.