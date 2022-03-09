The Peruvian Right Keeps on Trying to Remove President Castillo

"We are committed to taking this motion forward because we believe it is an alternative way out of the political crisis in which we find ourselves," far-right lawmaker Muñante alleged.

On Tuesday, 50 opposition lawmakers presented a vacancy motion against President Pedro Castillo for "moral incapacity" by alleging that he is involved in money laundering and corruption cases.

"We are committed to taking this motion forward because we believe it is an alternative way out of the political crisis in which we find ourselves," Popular Renovation party lawmaker Alejandro Muñante alleged.

To be admitted to debate at the Congress plenary, the removal request must obtain the support of 52 lawmakers. If this occurs, Castillo or his defense lawyer will have to respond to the accusations before the opposition-led Parliament.

However, analysts consider that this situation is unlikely to happen since far-right lawmakers did not get the necessary votes to approve a first vacancy motion against him in Dec. 2021.

Today, the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) approved the launch of the negotiations of an international treaty to combat plastic pollution, based on an initiative presented and led by Peru, together with Rwanda.



Since Castillo held office on July 28, 2021, he has had to appoint four cabinets because of the smear campaigns that far-right legislators prompted against his ministers.

Upon the Congress plenary on Wednesday gave its vote of confidence to a new Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Anibal Torres called on lawmakers to concerted efforts to ensure political stability.

“Only this way, we will be able to guarantee the necessary governance to lead the country,” he said, adding that the priority of Peruvian lawmakers should be the welfare of their people.

