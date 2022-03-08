Peru: Time to End Inequality for Women

On Tuesday, the Peruvian president stated that it was time to end the inequality for the women of Peru.

Pedro Castillo, Peru's President, noted that the inequality for women must end to develop a fairer country for all Peruvian women.

Honoring International Women's day, the Peruvian leader greeted the working women who fight for their rights in a male chauvinist society on Tuesday.

Castillo posted on his Twitter account that "it is time to settle the historical debt and close the inequality gap towards a fairer country for all female Peruvian citizens."

Resulting from activities of labor movements at the turn of the twentieth century across North America and Europe International Women's Day emerged, according to what it can be read on the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) website.

Desde @CancilleriaPeru cada 8 marzo destacamos los avances en la conquista de los derechos de las mujeres, trabajando para reducir las brechas de género y reconocer a cada #MujerPeruana como ejemplo de constancia y superación en el Perú y en el exterior. pic.twitter.com/W4XdsE2tVk — Cancillería Perú���� (@CancilleriaPeru) March 8, 2022

From CancilleriaPeru every March 8 we highlight the advances in the conquest of women's rights, working to reduce gender gaps and recognize each Mujer Peruana as an example of perseverance and improvement in Peru and abroad.

The first National Woman's Day was celebrated on February 28, 1909. The Socialist Party of America dedicated to the 1908 garment workers' strike in New York in commemorating women protesting against harsh working conditions.

International Women's Day is where gender equality and women's empowerment are celebrated worldwide.