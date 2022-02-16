Peru Minister: Chairmanship at Governing Council in the IFAD

Oscar Graham, Peruvian Economic and Finance Minister, became the chair of the Governing Council of the IFAD, a UN agency in charge of providing resources to improve agricultural productivity.
Graham led the 45th session of the IFAD Governing Council held in Rome via videoconference. The Ministry (MEF) disclosed that he would be in the post for about two years.
The IFAD agency of the United Nations has the primary objective to provide funds for programs seeking to promote the economic progress of poor and extremely poor inhabitants of rural areas, thus improving agricultural productivity.
Graham indicated that "Peru has been a founding member since 1977 and has received loans, between 2004 and 2020, for an amount of US$111.8 million to finance six projects aimed at development in areas of poverty and extreme poverty."
The government official disclosed that of these projects, two are underway and four are already completed.
Otherwise, with IFAD's support, Peru plans a new intervention charged to the new financing to be effective in 2023.