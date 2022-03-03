Peru: 3 Ex-Police Officers Convicted For Extrajudicial Murders

Raul Prado, Carlos Llanto, and Williams Castaño alleged that their victims died in successful military operations against criminal gangs to obtain promotions.

On Wednesday, Peruvian justice ordered 35 years in prison against three former police officers who were members of the "The Death Squad" organization, which perpetrated 30 extrajudicial executions between 2012 and 2015.

The accused officers are Raul Prado, Carlos Llanto, and Williams Castaño, who alleged that their victims died in successful military operations against criminal gangs to obtain promotions. Justice ordered their immediate location and capture since they remain fugitive.

“Being intelligence agents gave them the perfect facade to move around the country undercover,” prosecutor Alvaro Rodas said, stressing that the criminal group committed murders in Piura, Chiclayo, Trujillo, Lima, and Chincha cities.

In Piura, for instance, they murdered four criminals on Feb. 27, 2015, by summoning them to go to Los Bancos Park to commit an alleged robbery against an entrepreneur who had to buy a house in that area.

The person who summoned the victims was former gang leader Eduardo Trujillo, who was arrested and collaborated with the investigation in exchange for a reduced sentence. He, however, was found dead in his cell in July 2020. “We will no rest until we achieve justice for the Death Squad's crimes,” Rodas acknowledged, stressing that the victim’s families will receive a US$106 thousand compensation from Prado, Llanto, and Castaño. Other 11 other officers accused of being co-authors of the extrajudicial killings or protecting Prado, Llanto, or Castaño will serve between six months and 26 years in prison.