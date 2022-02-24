Resolve Conflicts Through Dialogue: President of Peru

Dialogue is the only right choice to solve conflicts, said the president of Peru.

Pedro Castillo, President of Peru, highlighted on Thursday the importance of joining all together to resolve conflicts through dialogues and within the diplomatic framework.

Castillo stated that countries should invest time and effort to fight against common enemies like poverty, inequality and disease instead of spreading terror worldwide with war. He made these remarks at the ceremony to present Peruvian exports results during 2021. The country registered a record figure of US$56.241 billion this year.

Peru expressed its concern over the escalation of the Ukraine crisis. In this sense, the country noted its complete rejection to resolve the conflict by force. The government restated that all hostilities and ceasefire violations in Ukraine must meet an end soon.

The Head of State remarked that in accord with the Charter of the United Nations and international law, all conflicts must be resolved using dialogue and negotiation in the interest of guaranteeing international peace and security.

Reactions in Latin America to the crisis in Ukraine : #Ukrainecrisis. Latin American countries called for a peaceful solution and reacted with some nuances to the conflict in Ukraine. In a m... https://t.co/mYKJKfJo5e #Ukraine #Russia — Felix Kohlers (@NFLX1) February 25, 2022

Ambassador Manuel Rodriguez Cuadros, the Permanent Representative of Peru to the United Nations, stressed that it is essential to halt hostility and ceasefire violations in the region as fixed in the Minsk Agreements.

The Ambassador agreed with statements by Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General. The latter expressed that Russia's actions concerning recognizing the independence of the breakaway republics in Donbass and the deployment of military forces within that region don't comply with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

The diplomat qualified such actions as a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.