The FSLN Sweeps Nicaraguan Municipal Elections

The Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) presented the results of the subnational elections held on Sunday, when 2,028,035 citizens turned out to elect mayors of 153 Nicaraguan cities.

The ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) swept the municipal elections by winning the 153 mayorships in a democratic process in which 55 percent of the citizens called to vote went to the polls.

These results are historic because, for the first time since 1990, a single political party will manage all the mayor's offices in this Central American country.

"We have successfully completed a civic and sovereign exercise. The will of the citizenry was expressed at the polls in a transparent, democratic, and peaceful manner," CSE President Brenda Rocha said.

In her second report, Rocha specified that 7,862 out of 7,931 polling stations had been counted up to the time of the announcement of the results.

Alegre la caravana de celebración en BLUEFIELDS, Caribe Sur de #Nicaragua.



Viva el FSLN! ✌️#UnidosVencemosVenceremos pic.twitter.com/zwZ2fSOEM5 — ���� ���������������� (@ElCuerv0Nica) November 8, 2022

The tweet reads, "A joyous caravan celebrates in Bluefields City, in the southern Caribbean zone of Nicaragua. Long live the FSLN!"

Such figure represents 99.13 percent of the records, which means that only the results of three municipalities remain to be fully made official.

According to the electoral authority, 1,494,698 out of the 2,028,035 valid votes were achieved by the political alliance headed by the FSLN in 15 departmental and regional capitals. Among these is Managua, the capital city of Nicaragua, where the leftist party was also victorious.

The Constitutionalist Liberal Party (PLC), the Alliance for the Republic (APRE), the Independent Liberal Party (PLI Alliance), and Yapti Tasba Masraka Nanih Asla Takanka (Yatama) also participated in the municipal elections.

The PLC obtained 12.64 percent of the votes, followed by the ALN with 4.6 percent, PLI with 4.16 percent, APRE with 3.94 percent, and Yatama with 0.96 percent.

