Municipal Elections Proceed Normally in Nicaragua

At this Sunday's municipal elections, mayors, vice mayors and councilmen will be elected, almost four million voters are summoned to go to the polls.

The first hours of the municipal elections in Nicaragua took place this Sunday without incidents, according to the authorities, while highlighting the speed with which the vote is being cast.

"We have seen the affluence in all the voting centers and we hope that this will continue in this civic day, in these municipal sovereign elections", said the president of the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE), Brenda Rocha, after casting her vote in Managua.

The elections to elect municipal authorities in Nicaragua began this Sunday with a large participation, after lines were observed in the voting centers, even before they opened at 07H00 local time.

Nicaragua begins voting process Sovereign Municipal Elections 2022, Mayors, Vice Mayors and councilors of the 153 municipalities of this country are elected.

6,088 public positions to elect in these elections.@telesurenglish #Nicaragua #EleccionesSoberanas2022 pic.twitter.com/PAQ7vfignQ — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 6, 2022

From very early in the morning, citizens lined up to exercise their right to vote, waiting for the opening of their respective Voting Board.

Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, one of the Nicaraguans who came early in the morning to exercise their vote, commented: "It is already a tradition of Nicaraguans (...) to get up early to stand in line, as we are doing here".

In Nicaragua, citizens throughout the country go to the 3,106 voting centers, the process takes place quickly and calmly, with a lot of participation in these Municipal Elections.@telesurenglish #EleccionesSoberanas2022 #Nicaragua pic.twitter.com/dPnDCWc6Xb — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 6, 2022

"There are about 20 people, citizens (...) to exercise precisely the free right to vote, to elect our municipal authorities. Mayors, mayors, deputy mayors, deputy mayors, deputy mayors, also councilmen"; Moncada indicated.