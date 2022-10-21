Nicaragua Authorizes Cooperation on Nuclear Energy With Russia

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega on Friday authorized his ambassador to Russia, Alba Azucena Torres, to sign a cooperation agreement with the Eurasian country in the field of non-energy applications of atomic energy for peaceful purposes.

"Grant full powers to comrade Alba Azucena Torres Mejías, extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua to the Russian Federation to act on behalf of the Government of Nicaragua to sign the Agreement (between both countries) on cooperation in the field of non-energy applications of atomic energy for peaceful purposes," reads the first article of the presidential agreement 151-2022 published in La Gaceta Diario Oficial.

The official text adds that the certification of the presidential agreement is sufficient to accredit Torres Mejía's authority to act on behalf of the Government of Nicaragua.

On December 7, 2021, both governments signed in Moscow the memorandum of the agreement above in the field of atomic energy.

The deputy general director provided the signatures for international affairs of the Russian nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, Nikolai Spassky, and the Nicaraguan ambassador.

Rosatom stated on its website that the agreement establishes the basis for bilateral cooperation on issues such as raising public awareness of nuclear technologies, the development of Nicaragua's nuclear infrastructure and the non-energy use of atomic energy in industry, agriculture and medicine.

Nicaragua is one of Russia's leading political allies in the Western Hemisphere.