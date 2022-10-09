Center of Hurricane Julia Makes Landfall in Pearl Lagoon

Julia brings dangerous storm surge conditions to parts of Nicaragua's coast, so life-threatening flooding and landslides could occur.

The center of Hurricane Julia made landfall early Sunday morning in an area near Laguna de Perlas, on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, as a Category 1 cyclone on the Saffir-Simpson scale, out of a maximum of 5.

Satellite and radar data indicate that the center of Julia has made landfall along the coast near Laguna de Perlas, Nicaragua, at 07:15 GMT, with maximum sustained winds at landfall of 140 kilometers per hour, said the National Hurricane Center (NHC) of the United States (USA).

The agency, in a bulletin issued at 09:00 GMT this Sunday, said that Julia brings hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surges to parts of the coast of Nicaragua, so life-threatening floods and landslides could occur.

10 AM CDT Sunday, October 9 Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Julia.https://t.co/XW3zx0VrAf pic.twitter.com/RaWPe9a22E — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2022

At that time, Julia was moving westward at 26 kilometers per hour, a trajectory it would maintain until Sunday night, when it would make a slight turn to the west-northwest.

"Julia is expected to cross Nicaragua today and emerge over the eastern Pacific by tonight. Julia is then forecast to move near or along the Pacific coasts of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala on Monday," the NHC said.