US Sanctions Violate Human Rights: Nicaraguan President

On Thursday, Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega rejected the U.S. sanctions against several countries qualifying them as violations of human rights.

"The U.S. rulers and their terrorist policies violate human rights because they close job opportunities. They violate human rights every time they mistreat Central American countries and sanction Cuba and Venezuela," he said, emphasizing the geopolitical problems that Washington prompts around the world.

The European Union (EU) is also "destroying itself because they have applied so many sanctions that now they have problems even guaranteeing their own energy. They have caused their disaster while trying to destroy the Russian Federation."

Ortega also recalled that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States were responsible for the Ukrainian conflict because all Russia did was launch a special operation "so that they would not continue killing" the Russian-speaking population.

The Nicaraguan president also mentioned that the Western capitalist powers are united to destroy Russia and China because these countries represent options to end the "hegemonic policy" that prevails in the current world order.

“The era of empires has been buried forever and they must prepare to work in a multipolar world,” Ortega stressed, adding that the international community should question the death of thousands of migrants on European shores.

The Sandinista leader criticized the lack of respect towards the African, Latin American and Asian peoples evidenced by the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, who said that "while Europe is a garden, the rest of the countries are a jungle" .

"He does not say that the European wealthy garden was watered with the blood of millions of human beings," Ortega stressed, recalling that Europeans developed their economies "with wealth stolen from the African peoples."