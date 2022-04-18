Tensions Rise as Israel Blocks Missile Fired From Gaza

On Monday, Palestinian military forces fired missiles directed at southern Israel for the first time in several months.

Palestinian military troops launched a missile on Monday, targetting the southern Israel territory with a high prospect of an escalation of tensions between both nations after the confrontation at a sensitive holy site in Jerusalem and a wave of attacks and military raids elsewhere.

According to Israeli authorities, there are no casualties or damages so far as they had intercepted the rocket. Israel's government considers Gaza's militant Hamas liable for all such projectiles and usually launches airstrikes in their wake; they said that was the first projectile launched since New Year's Eve.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Islamic Jihad militant group, which has an arsenal of missiles, sent a warning which denounced Israeli “violations” in Jerusalem. Based on the outside of the Palestinian territories Ziad al-Nakhala said that the risks of a tightening in the Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Gaza imposed following Hamas took the power in 2007 “can’t silence us from what’s happening in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.”

During the weekend there was a confrontation between the Palestinian and Israeli forces around the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, which has been one of the main spots of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

#Israel's aerial defense system intercepted a #rocket launched from the #Gaza Strip on Monday, amid simmering tensions between the Israelis and #Palestinians, an Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement. pic.twitter.com/aYJgyADBzn — IANS (@ians_india) April 18, 2022

On Monday, before the launching of the rocket, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Israel has been the target of a “Hamas-led incitement campaign." The tensions had been exacerbated during the confluence of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the week-long Jewish holiday of Passover.