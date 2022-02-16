Nancy Pelosi Vows 'Ironclad' US-Israel Alliance

Following the script of the Washington foreign policy, she took pride in the ties with Israel in the fight against Iranian "terrorism".

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Israel on Wednesday, vowing that security alliance with Israel "is ironclad."

Heading a congressional delegation, Pelosi was welcomed in the morning in a ceremony and visited the Israeli parliament. She hailed the alliance between the two countries, saying she was "very proud that America is Israel's oldest ally." In joint statements with Israeli Parliament Speaker Mickey Levy, she pointed out that "the nuclear threat by Iran is a global one."

"We're together in the fight against terrorism posed by Iran, both in the region and also its nuclear development… Israel's proximity to Iran is a concern to all of us," Pelosi said, as reported by The Hill.

Pelosi also addressed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reiterating the U.S. commitment to a two-state solution that will enhance "stability and security for Israel, Palestinians, and their neighbors."

Her visit comes amid rising clashes between Israeli settlers and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and in the flashpoint Palestinian neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem.

Israel seized the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which are claimed by the Palestinians, in the 1967 Middle East war, and has controlled them ever since. The Palestinians have been seeking to establish an independent state on these territories together with the enclave Gaza Strip.

Pelosi is also scheduled to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog before traveling to the West Bank city of Ramallah on Thursday to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.