Palestine and Israel Hold Talks Over Occupied Territories

On Thursday, Palestinian and Israeli Ministers held a meeting to treat the growing tensions in the occupied territories.

Kan Radio station said on Thursday that Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh held a meeting with Israel's Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, given the escalation of tensions in the occupied territories in Palestine.

The source said that the 30-minutes session was intended to avoid a worsening situation in light of the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in early April.

Maan news agency underscored that the Israeli side is trying to avoid Palestinian prisoners' plans to start an indefinite hunger strike beginning on Friday, fearing an uprising of support in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

It was requested to the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) by the Tel Aviv Government to reach an agreement with the prisoners not to carry out the hunger strike, even though they refused to do it unless the Israeli authorities removed the punitive measures that the government has adopted recently against them.

Israel's Public Security Minister @omerbarlev reportedly met with Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs head Hussein al-Sheikh, only 30 minutes after the terror attack in Beersheba on Tuesday.#Israel | #Palestinian https://t.co/eKt94ZG8zt — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) March 24, 2022

According to Maan, the PNA stated as a condition to talk with the detainees that Israel should stop the repression in the prisons and recognize those people's rights.

The news agency also said that Israel's army suggested a deal to the leaders of the several Palestinian factions to stop their penetration in the West Bank during the month if they do not carry out operations against the occupation forces.