Israel Has a Plan B if Iran Nuclear Deal Fails

Israeli Defense Minister suggested that the world powers should have a Plan B if negotiations on the Iranian Nuclear deal fail.

During a briefing with ambassadors from 80 different states, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said world powers must have a Plan B, which includes the use of "force, economic pressure and diplomatic pressure" with the goal of preventing Iran from further developing its nuclear program if Vienna Talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) fail.

In March, negotiations in Vienna were put on hold after Moscow requested it when the talks were close to reaching their final stage to ensure that potential U.S. sanctions would not hinder Russia-Iran trade. According to the Israeli Minister, since last August, Iran has extended its stockpile of 60% enriched uranium by 40 kilograms. He said that the country had been committed to restoring its nuclear facilities, placing the main operation centers deeper underground.

Reports have dropped that Tehran has been working on relocating nuclear enrichment facilities inside mountains to defend them against possible Israeli air raids better. "We are in a race against time," Gantz said.

The Minister highlighted at the time what, in his opinion, the resurrected JCPOA should look like. Gantz considers that once reached, the deal should have no expiration date that would eventually allow Tehran to ramp up its enrichment without consequences; it should include strict monitoring of both Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Iran has denied several times the repeated accusations of Israel about developing nuclear weapons, Iran specified by means of the latter that such armaments go against the country's official religion of Islam. Tehran further rejects U.S. proposals of including its ballistic missile program in a renewed JCPOA agreement.

Iran is interested in restoring the original agreement, which was dissolved by the U.S. after it unilaterally withdrew from it. Iran has only set as a request that none of the parties withdraws again and reimpose sanctions on the Islamic Republic.