Strike in West Bank over Palestinians Killed by Israel

The strike was called to protest the raids, murders, and arrests that the Israeli occupation forces have carried out in recent days.

On Thursday, the governorates of Ramallah and Bethlehem are experiencing a general strike in protest at the recent death of several Palestinians by fire from Israeli forces.



Called by the ruling Fatah party, the strike spans the public and private sectors, WAFA reported and released a video from the city of Ramallah showing most of its businesses and establishments remain closed. Schools and educational centers did not open either.

The strike was called "in mourning for the souls of the martyrs" and to protest the raids, murders and arrests that the Israeli occupation forces have carried out in recent days.

The Palestinian Health Ministry informed that Sha'ath Kamamji and Mustafa Abu Robb were killed and four Palestinians were injured on Thursday by Israeli soldiers during clashes in Kafr Dan village near the West Bank city of Jenin.

A picture showing the five #Palestinians who were shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces in different parts of the West Bank within the last 24 hours.

An army with a weapon against a people with stones, who is the terrorist?#PalestinianLivesMatter #Palestine #Palestinians ✌️ pic.twitter.com/YynKYoRpj4 — Mahjouba Khannouche (@MahjoubaKhanno1) April 14, 2022

The deaths of the two young men bring the death toll of Palestinians killed in the last 24 hours to five. Palestinian eyewitnesses said an Israeli army force stormed the village early in the morning to arrest Palestinian activists involved in carrying out attacks against Israel.

The Health Ministry recalled that 40 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, including women and children, since January.

"The latest bloodshed coincided with the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when Israeli-Palestinian violence has erupted in the past, and last May spiralled into an 11-day assault on the besieged Gaza Strip. The war led to the deaths of at least 232 Palestinians, as well as 12 Israelis," oultlet Al Jazeera recalled.