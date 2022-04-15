    • Live
News > Iran

Iran Condemns Israeli Operations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Israeli police clashes with Palestinians inside Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after Israeli police entered the compound before dawn as thousands of Muslims were gathered to perform prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, Jerusalem, 15 April 2022.

    Israeli police clashes with Palestinians inside Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after Israeli police entered the compound before dawn as thousands of Muslims were gathered to perform prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, Jerusalem, 15 April 2022. | Photo: EPA-EFE/JAMAL AWAD

Published 15 April 2022 (20 hours 14 minutes ago)
Opinion

On Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israeli forces' operations at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound during the holy month of Ramadan, which left more than 100 Palestinians wounded.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said the incident is a sign of "the liveliness and glory of the heroic and brave resistance by Palestinian people and Israelis' desperation," the ministry said on its website.
   
Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with Ismail Haniyeh, the politburo chief of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

The top Iranian diplomat also highlighted the necessity of ending Israel's "hostile moves against Palestinians."
   
Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the Israeli forces' actions "violated international law and human rights," according to the ministry's website.
   
Earlier in the day, Palestinian health officials said over 100 Palestinians had been injured so far in the clashes, while the Israeli police reported that three officers were lightly wounded.
   
Thousands of worshippers gathered in the early hours of Friday at the entrance to the compound, a site holy to both Muslims and Jews, the latter of whom call it the Temple Mount.
   
The tension between Israel and the Palestinians has flared up in the West Bank and East Jerusalem over the past three weeks as the Jewish festival of Passover overlap with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
   
Last year, clashes in Jerusalem led to an 11-day conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
