TeleSUR Signal Returns to Bolivian Television

In 2019, Bolivia's de facto regime forced satellite and cable TV operators to withdraw teleSUR's signal from their programming.

Bolivia's Vice President David Choquehuanca announced that as of Wednesday teleSUR multi-media platform's signal will return to the Bolivian television after a year of being off the air by order of the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez.

"The signal of Latin America's most important multi-media is back. Censorship is not the path to people's democracy. Today we celebrate freedom of expression," Choquehuanca tweeted.

After the 2019 coup against former President Evo Morales, Añez forced satellite and cable TV operators to withdraw the teleSUR signal.

"The first platform to restore our signal is ENTEL. We hope that other cable operators that were forced by the dictatorship to eliminate us will take back our signal too," teleSUR president Patricia Villegas explained.

Journalist Freddy Morales informed that ENTEL will restore teleSUR signal in Satelital DTH (Channel 231) and Fiber Optic IPTV (Channel 406) platforms.

Añez's raid on teleSUR was not isolated. This alternative media has also been targeted by the wave of right-wing governments that emerged in Latin America.