Bolivia and Venezuela Formally Resume Diplomatic Relations

Both countries' representatives highlighted the historic nature of the moment and their shared interests in enriching mutual cooperation.
The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, received the credentials of the Ambassador appointed by Venezuela to the Andean nation, Alexander Yáñez, through which diplomatic relations between both countries were officially reestablished.
RELATED:
Bolivarian Government of Venezuela Recovers Embassy in La Paz
The ceremony took place early this Wednesday at the House of Government. It was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, his Bolivian counterpart, Rogelio Mayta, and other officials from both governments.
During the event, both countries' representatives coincided in highlighting the importance of bilateral relations between the two nations and their intentions to promote multilateralism in the region.
Likewise, they highlighted the historical moment, representing the return to Bolivia of the diplomatic representation of the Constitutional Government of Venezuela, headed by President Nicolás Maduro.
After the coup d'état that led to the resignation of former President Evo Morales, the de facto government broke diplomatic relations with the legally constituted authorities in Venezuela and recognized the self-titled "interim president" Juan Guaidó.
President Luis Arce abandoned such a position. He had announced the reestablishment of diplomatic relations with the Venezuelan Constitutional Government as one of his administration's first acts before he took office.