Bolivia and Venezuela Formally Resume Diplomatic Relations

Bolivia and Venezuela will work together to promote multilateralism in the region.

Both countries' representatives highlighted the historic nature of the moment and their shared interests in enriching mutual cooperation.

The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, received the credentials of the Ambassador appointed by Venezuela to the Andean nation, Alexander Yáñez, through which diplomatic relations between both countries were officially reestablished.

The ceremony took place early this Wednesday at the House of Government. It was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, his Bolivian counterpart, Rogelio Mayta, and other officials from both governments.

During the event, both countries' representatives coincided in highlighting the importance of bilateral relations between the two nations and their intentions to promote multilateralism in the region.

Bolivia receives the credentials of Venezuela, marking the restoration of diplomatic ties with one of its most important allies, just minutes before Evo's arrival in Chimoré. Delivery of the letter from President Nicolás Maduro to President Luis Arce. @teleSURenglish pic.twitter.com/NSsNIcwkzK — Camila (@camilateleSUR) November 11, 2020