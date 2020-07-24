Cuba's President Diaz-Canel Greets TeleSUR on 15th Anniversary

"Our island feels like the seed, branch, and flower of this integration dream, which together we made it possible," Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel Friday congratulated the news channel teleSUR on its 15th anniversary of uninterrupted broadcasting from Latin America to the world.

"TeleSUR can always rely on Cuba. We embrace you in the distance while we attend with joy to your powerful rise," Diaz-Canel said in a broadcasted message on Twitter.

The president also congratulated the founders, journalists, technicians, and all the staff who have brought to the Island until today, and expand throughout the world, the signal of this communicational integration project.

"The channel began in Caracas as a small television station and later became the gigantic nightmare of the empire's liars and its regional lackeys," he added.

On July 24, 2005, teleSUR went on air for the first time.

On July 24, 2014: teleSUR English was launched from Quito, Ecuador.#15YearsFreeOnAir#15AñosAlAireLibres pic.twitter.com/Di9eRI1GFn — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 24, 2020

The Cuban leader also recalled the Bolivarian, Martian, Fidelista, and Chavista inspiration of the Channel.

"TeleSUR was founded and made inspired by the intelligence, will, and dreams of two of its most illustrious and courageous sons: Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez," Diaz-Canel said.

"From Havana... we send you the encouragement and commitment of those who will neither be able nor accept to live without teleSUR," he said.

Fifteen years after its creation, TeleSUR has entered the contemporary digital world reached every continent, with signals in both English and Spanish.

"Our Island feels like the seed, branch, and flower of this integration dream, which together we made it possible," Diaz-Canel described on behalf of the Cuban people.