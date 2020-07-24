Nicaragua’s Government Honors Telesur in Its 15 Anniversary

The Ruben Dario order acknowledges national or foreign institutions' and individuals' achievements in arts and communication.

Nicaragua’s vice-president Rosario Murillo Friday honored Telesur with the Ruben Dario distinction.

"With pride, we grant on behalf of the Nicaraguan people the Order of Cultural Independence Ruben Dario to the dear comrades and brothers of Telesur, the combative and victorious signal of the peoples of Our Caribbean America," Murillo stated.

Nicaragua’s government eulogized the teleSUR counter-hegemonic representation of Latin American nations.

��15 years spreading the truth of Latin America and the world.



Thank you, Cuba!#15YearsFreeOnAir #15AñosAlAireLibres pic.twitter.com/w4AGBEVI9z — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 24, 2020

"On the 237th anniversary of Simon Bolivar's birth, on Telesur's 15th birthday, Nicaragua’s government and people honor TeleSur, as voice and image of our cultures courage and the right to freedom, justice and the prominence of our sovereignty, as well as our political and social models of democracy," Murillo said.

Nicaragua’s government also lauded TeleSUR as a project that unifies Cuban, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan prominent personalities’ ideals: Bolivar, Jose Marti, Sandino, Fidel Castro, and Hugo Chavez.

“Telesur deserves this recognition that is a symbol of poetry, the sword, the steel and the olive tree that characterize us,” Nicaraguan vice-president concluded.