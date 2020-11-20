teleSUR Celebrates Its Return to Digital Television in Argentina

A decision by Argentine president Alberto Fernandez makes it possible for the TV station's signal to be broadcast, again, starting this Friday.

The president of teleSUR, Patricia Villegas, celebrated the multi-state channel's reinsertion in Argentina's Open Digital Television (TDA) as of this Friday through the local television channel 25.4.

Villegas referred on her Twitter account to a communiqué from the international television outlet in which we greet "with satisfaction and joy the decision of the administration of President Alberto Fernandez" to reincorporate the teleSUR signal into the Argentine TDA system, which we consider "an act of justice."

The text refers to the "untimely exclusion" that, under the government of former President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), left the transmissions of teleSUR in the Southern Cone nation off the air in 2016, which represented "a discriminatory, arbitrary and illegal act," violating "the acquired rights of the multi-state company."

Macri nos anunciaba que nos quitaba del la #TDA un día del periodista (07/06/2016), hoy regresamos el #DiadelaSoberaniaNacional por decisión del Gobierno de @alferdez https://t.co/BGGicqvQtE — Carolina Silvestre�� (@CaroSilvestre) November 20, 2020

"Macri announced that he would remove us from the #TDA on the Day of the Journalist (July 6, 2016), yet today we return on the #DayOfNationalSovereignty by the decision of the Government of Alberto Fernandez."

The act of exclusion of Macri, described as a "serious curtailment of freedom of expression," in our opinion, failed and did not fulfill its purpose of "silencing a voice committed to the struggle of the peoples [...] in our America and the world."

In short, teleSUR "thanks the government of Alberto Fernández" for the reparation of "an illegal act, [which] expresses its confidence in freedom of democratic expression, assures it, and responds [...] to the aspirations of the Argentine people."

The text of the communiqué ends with a clear message: "They told you they were kicking us out, but friends never leave."