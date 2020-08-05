Nicaragua Grants to TeleSUR the 'Ruben Dario' Cultural Award

The international multimedia channel teleSUR Tuesday received the Order of Cultural Independence ‘Ruben Dario’ granted by Nicaragua for its commitment to making visible the truth of the peoples of the region and the world.
"Nicaragua honours teleSUR with the Ruben Dario Order. We paused on an intense news day to give thanks for the honour received," teleSUR President Patricia Villegas tweeted.
"The ‘Ruben Dario’ Order is awarded to the comrade and sister Patricia Villegas, who represents all the journalists and workers of our Latin American and Caribbean signal," Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega highlighted.
"TeleSUR deserves this recognition, which is a symbol of poetry. The sword, the steel, and the olive tree that characterize us," Ortega added, highlighting teleSUR's journalistic work.
Nicaragua’s Vice President Rosario Murillo announced that teleSUR was awarded the Ruben Dario Order on July 24, the day when the channel arrived at its 15 anniversary.
The Ruben Dario Order recognizes in teleSUR "the voice and image of our struggles and victories, the realization of ideas and values of the liberating communication of the peoples of the South," she stressed.
The Nicaraguan government gives this symbol to the people or institutions that have excelled in arts and communication.