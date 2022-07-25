TeleSUR Receives Congratulations on Its 17th Anniversary

"My appreciation to each of its workers for their commitment, effort, and dedication to bring the truth of Venezuela to the world. Congratulations!," President Maduro said.

On Sunday, teleSUR received congratulations for its 17th anniversary from heads of state, social and political leaders, international organizations, alternative media and users.

"We celebrate the anniversary of teleSUR, which opens a window for the people from a social and supportive vision. My appreciation to each of its workers for their commitment, effort, and dedication to bring the truth of Venezuela to the world. Congratulations!," President Nicolas Maduro said.

"On July 24, 2005, teleSUR signal was broadcast for the first time. It was created by Commander Hugo Chavez to promote integration processes in the South and become an alternative communication tool against the global information monopoly," the Bolivarian Foreign Affairs Minister tweeted.

"I extend my congratulations to teleSUR on its anniversary. It is an instrument of integration that comes from the thought of Simon Bolivar. It has been 17 years bringing the truth of the Great Homeland to the entire world! Congratulations!", Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said.

"Congratulations teleSUR. From Cuba, which is and feels part of the channel founded by Hugo Chavez and Fidel Castro, we embrace you with joy and confidence that you will continue to be the voice and face of our America," President Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed.

#teleSUR fue una idea conjunta d los líderes Hugo Chávez y Fidel Castro. Su nacimiento coincidió con el 222 aniversario del natalicio de El Libertador Simón Bolívar. Tiene un público potencial de millones de teleespectadores en �� #CubaEsAmor #CubaPorLaPaz #PasiónXCuba ���� pic.twitter.com/cx06yEfZiW — Marisilvy Elpuly Soria (@Aray2387) July 24, 2022

The tweet reads, "teleSUR was a joint idea of leaders Hugo Chavez and Fidel Castro. Its birth coincided with the 222nd anniversary of the birth of liberator Simon Bolivar. It has a potential audience of millions of viewers around the world."

Nicaragua congratulated TeleSUR President Patricia Villegas, highlighting the role that this alternative outlet plays in building new realities for the Latin American peoples.

“With all our love, admiration, appreciation, and recognition, we congratulate you and the teleSUR staff. Today you advance on the shoulders of brave and free peoples towards your 17 years of life and miracles”, President Daniel Ortega said.

"Today we celebrate the 17th anniversary of the founding of teleSUR, the wonderful informative signal of the peoples of the continent and their dreams. Our recognition to Patricia Villegas and her team for essential work in these times," said Sacha Llorenti, the secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

Ben Jeddou, the president of the Board of Directors of the Al Mayadeen network, joined in the congratulations, highlighting that teleSUR is a tool to break with the hegemonic discourse of the mainstream media.