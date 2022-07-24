Message From Al Mayadeen to teleSur on Its 17th Anniversary

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Mayadeen, Ghassan Ben Jeddou, reaffirmed the commitment of communication partnership between both platforms. He also praised Telesur's journalistic professionalism and political commitment, and sent his greetings to President Patricia Villegas.



On Sunday, July 24, Ghassan Ben Jeddou, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al Mayadeen news network, sent a message of congratulations to the entire team of the multinational "teleSur" on the occasion of its 17th anniversary.

In the letter, Jeddou praised teleSur's journalistic professionalism and political commitment, as well as its strategic and humanitarian option:

"The foundation of "teleSur" has been a strategic communicational event. It is not only an informative channel, in spite of its important work as a great successful media in Latin America and the world, but also a brilliant and wise decision of the eternal internationalist leader Hugo Chávez.

Today, on the anniversary of its foundation, we can only express our great appreciation to teleSUR, for its journalistic professionalism, its political commitment, its strategic option and its humanitarian model.

A greeting filled with love to all the courageous, creative and firm workers and communicators of this channel in resistance, whose consolidated principles have turned it, in the face of diverse pressures, into a reference for all free people in the world.

TeleSUR resists and grows. It is the best reference to find out what is happening in Latin America and the Caribbean @teleSURtv #Telesur #Aniversario #AmericaLatina #24Julio #24Jul

A tribute loaded with our high consideration and deep respect to the management of teleSur for its success at the helm of this multiplatform, which has become one of the most significant international media.

An affectionate and combative greeting to the fighter for the cause of the peoples, the president of teleSur, Mrs. Patricia Villegas. Patricia not only heads this influential sister media, but she is also an icon of communication in the global south and the world.

With Patricia and teleSur, we have established a knowledgeable, professional, sublime, honest and influential communication partnership.

We, at Al-Mayadeen Media Network, will continue this partnership and this bilateral collaboration with full depth, solidity and strength, and above all with a long vision.

On behalf of all the children of "Al-Mayadeen" to all our friends and colleagues, our heartfelt congratulations on the 17th anniversary of the founding of "teleSur".

With all my heart I extend my most sincere congratulations to the colleagues of teleSur, and to the dear captain of this ship, Patricia. I do so with the conviction that this pioneer and Latin American media, with its headquarters located in the beautiful capital Caracas, a city with a constantly growing moral value in the hemisphere and in the world, of a victorious Venezuela that has been able to defeat conspiracies and sanctions, blockades and distortions, led by the beloved president Nicolas Maduro, resembles the unbreakable Venezuela, its wonderful people, its militant leadership and its president, symbol of resistance and victory.

Telesur is a multiplatform that was born in 2005 as the New Television of the South, with the mission of counteracting hegemonic media campaigns and informing with responsibility at the service of the peoples, their realities, stories, and struggles".