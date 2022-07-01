TeleSUR Expands Its Satellite Transmissions to Europe

This alternative outlet emerged during the administration of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, who encouraged the Latin American economic, political, and cultural integration.

In July, TeleSUR celebrates the 17th anniversary of its creation. To do so, this alternative Latin American television network will expand its satellite broadcasts to Europe.

European users may request the teleSUR signal from their cable distributor or may connect themselves to the transmissions using the following HD parameters:

- Telesur English on the Satellite Astra 1L

- Orbital Position: 19.2°East

- Frequency: 11.377 Mhz Vertical

- Symbol Rate: 22,000msps

- FEC: 2/3

- DVB-S2 8PSK

- Roll-Off: 20%

- Service: 6393P

TeleSUR emerged in 2005 during the administration of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, who during his lifetime encouraged the Latin American economic, political, and cultural cooperation and integration.

Initially, teleSUR began broadcasting on a limited four-hour schedule on July 2, 2005, when South Americans were celebrating the 222nd anniversary of the birth of Simon Bolivar, the Venezuelan leader who fought for the independence of Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Bolivia. Later, teleSUR began its full-time broadcasts on October 31, 2005.

Since then, this international multimedia alternative has expanded its coverage to reach over 100 countries through broadcasts 24 hours a day in English and Spanish. With the slogan "Our North is the South", teleSUR takes a stance in the world of communication and reminds its users that its guiding star is the struggle for equity, justice, and peace raised by the peoples of the South.

Following this logic, teleSUR has become a provider of truthful information about international and regional events and has established itself as a multi-national TV giant.