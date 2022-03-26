    • Live
News > Cuba

Role of Prensa Latina, Telesur in Media Warfare Recognized

    ALBA-TCP Executive Secretary, Sacha Llorenti, visits Prensa Latina headquarters in Havana. | Photo: Twitter @PrensaLatina_cu

Published 26 March 2022 (22 hours 47 minutes ago)
Sacha Llorenti, executive secretary of ALBA-TCP recognized in Havana the role played by alternative news agencies such as Prensa Latina and Telesur in the current global corporate media disinformation drive.
 

The executive secretary of ALBA-TCP, Sacha Llorenti, acknowledged the role of media outlets such as Prensa Latina and Telesur in the fight against corporate media aggression on countries of the bloc striving for Latin American integration.

Llorenti made these statements during a visit to Prensa Latina's main office in Havana, where he underlined the vitality and validity of the Bolivarian Alternative for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP).

In a meeting with the chairman of Prensa Latina, Luis Enrique González, the former Bolivian minister and diplomat denounced the punitive policies and the media warfare against Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and his own country. These policies are based on disinformation, and driven by the U.S. government, he added.

He praised the role played by the bloc in confronting COVID-19 and in particular Cuba’s effort to help other nations and share its vaccines.

Sacha Llorenti is about to conclude an intense work agenda in Cuba, where he met with President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, and other government officials and civil society personalities.

PL
by teleSUR/capc
