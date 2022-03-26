Role of Prensa Latina, Telesur in Media Warfare Recognized

Sacha Llorenti, executive secretary of ALBA-TCP recognized in Havana the role played by alternative news agencies such as Prensa Latina and Telesur in the current global corporate media disinformation drive.

Llorenti made these statements during a visit to Prensa Latina's main office in Havana, where he underlined the vitality and validity of the Bolivarian Alternative for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP).

In a meeting with the chairman of Prensa Latina, Luis Enrique González, the former Bolivian minister and diplomat denounced the punitive policies and the media warfare against Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and his own country. These policies are based on disinformation, and driven by the U.S. government, he added.

He praised the role played by the bloc in confronting COVID-19 and in particular Cuba’s effort to help other nations and share its vaccines.

Sacha Llorenti is about to conclude an intense work agenda in Cuba, where he met with President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, and other government officials and civil society personalities.