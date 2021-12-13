TeleSUR Denounces Censorship Of Its Instagram Account

Its team considers this act as another attempt to silence an independent outlet that gives voice to the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean.

On Monday, the Latin American multistate company teleSUR reported that its official Instagram account was arbitrarily deactivated without prior notice.

The teleSUR team considers this act of censorship as another attempt to silence an independent outlet that gives voice to the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Faced with what happened, it reaffirmed its determination to remain firm in showing the truth and not bow down to those who want to silence it. In addition, the teleSUR team invited Internet users to follow their information through their new account @telesur_tv.

Social media users commented that Instagram presents itself as the embodiment of freedom of expression. However, the censorship of non-mainstream outlets turns this social network into "another expression of the transnational capital's hegemony," they stressed.