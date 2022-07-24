Telesur Celebrates 17 Years Accompanying the Peoples’ Struggle

The birth of Nueva Televisión del Sur, in 2005, allowed it to become the informative signal of Latin America and the Caribbean; and after 17 years of uninterrupted transmission, it continues to fight against media campaigns to inform responsibly.

The news multiplatform teleSUR arrives this Sunday to its 17th anniversary raising the voice of those who demand to be heard and fulfilling daily its commitment to accompany the struggles of the peoples.

Throughout almost two decades, teleSUR, with its anti-imperialist values that question the narrative given by hegemonic media, has established itself as a means of reference for the diverse realities of the peoples to be known in the world, when other corporations seek to silence them.

This communications project, conceived by Commanders Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro, emerged as an integrating Latin American initiative that has managed to make its way to more territories in the world, hand in hand with its workers, and to be a meeting point for resistance and struggle.

"One hears teleSUR and it is like divine music, a music of the soul. How many years with these ideas, not only us, (...) and maybe before I was born, there were already people in the world in America raising ideas like teleSUR", said Comandante Chavez at the time.

Resource sovereignty in #Venezuela, from #Chavez to #Maduro. Speeches of President Nicolas Maduro in 2019 and President Hugo Chavez in 2006, on resistance to #Washington 's ambitions to take over Venezuela's immense natural resources. Thank you #Telesur pic.twitter.com/YWbrGtzynt — tim anderson (@timand2037) January 26, 2019

On another occasion, the leader of the Cuban Revolution highlighted that teleSUR "is a trench of ideas. The dreams and the seed sown by Chávez will continue to germinate under the commitment that saw his birth as a bridge in the integration process of Latin America and the promotion of the necessary unity of our peoples".

In its work, teleSUR not only accompanies the mobilizations of the peoples who demand the guarantee of their rights and demand better conditions from their governments for the welfare of all, such as the coverage given to the national strike in Ecuador (from June 13 to 30).

The news outlet was also present in the achievements of those who have requested for years a change for a better future, such as the historic victory in Colombia of the Historical Pact formula, in which Gustavo Petro was elected president and Francia Márquez vice-president of the country.



New satellite parameters

In order to strengthen teleSUR's informative commitment, since last June the multiplatform has new satellite parameters to reach more territories, both in its Spanish and English signals.

This year, teleSUR changed its satellite parameters in order to expand its high quality signal in Latin America and the Caribbean, using the IS-34 and IS-14 satellites.

In addition, on July 1, teleSUR began using the Astra 1L satellite to transmit its English-language signal in Europe in high quality (HD).

In July, TeleSUR celebrates the 17th anniversary of its creation. To do so, this alternative Latin American television network will expand its satellite broadcasts to Europe.https://t.co/BBQO3imZyg pic.twitter.com/VIWwl5Q0mI — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 1, 2022

With this, teleSUR extends the reach of its signal to more territories in South America, Central America, the Caribbean, the United States, Western Europe, North Africa and part of the Middle East.

In this way, teleSUR places the technology of its multiplatform news outlet at the service of the people, so that their realities and stories reach different corners of the world.