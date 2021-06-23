TeleSUR Gets the Carabobo Bicentennial Extraordinary Prize

This award was granted due to a work of historical reconstruction in which the most important moments of the battle led by Simon Bolivar were recalled.
On Tuesday, TeleSUR was awarded the "Carabobo Bicentennial Extraordinary Price" for its audiovisual work about the Battle of Carabobo, which consolidated Venezuela's independence from Spain on June 24, 1821.
The multimedia news network received this award from the jury of the National Journalism Award (NJA) thanks to a work of historical reconstruction in which the most important moments of the battle led by Simon Bolivar were highlighted and remembered.
TeleSUR President Patricia Villegas congratulated Lil Rodriguez, a journalist who also received an NJA award for her outstanding career in Venezuela.
The judges also awarded Teresa Maniglia the 2021 Simon Bolivar Unique Award for her activity in favor of peace and her contributions to freedom of expression in social networks.
The Carabobo Battle has become one of the most important symbols through which the Venezuelan people consolidate their identity and national sovereignty. To pay tribute to this anti-imperialist struggle, public and social institutions celebrate a week of festivities.
TeleSUR began broadcasting on July 24, 2005, on Simon Bolivar's 222nd birthday. Its creation was the result of the joint work of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and Cuban President Fidel Castro.
Currently, this multimedia news network reaches over 376 million viewers in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and North America.
