TeleSUR Gets the Carabobo Bicentennial Extraordinary Prize

This award was granted due to a work of historical reconstruction in which the most important moments of the battle led by Simon Bolivar were recalled.

On Tuesday, TeleSUR was awarded the "Carabobo Bicentennial Extraordinary Price" for its audiovisual work about the Battle of Carabobo, which consolidated Venezuela's independence from Spain on June 24, 1821.

The multimedia news network received this award from the jury of the National Journalism Award (NJA) thanks to a work of historical reconstruction in which the most important moments of the battle led by Simon Bolivar were highlighted and remembered.

TeleSUR President Patricia Villegas congratulated Lil Rodriguez, a journalist who also received an NJA award for her outstanding career in Venezuela.

The judges also awarded Teresa Maniglia the 2021 Simon Bolivar Unique Award for her activity in favor of peace and her contributions to freedom of expression in social networks.

Felicidades a #TeleSUR, 1⃣5⃣ al lado de la verdad y la realidad del ��. pic.twitter.com/1berhbB0sa — Alejandro de Cuba (@AlejandrodeCub1) July 24, 2020

The meme says: "TeleSUR, 15 years broadcasting global reality from journalistic veracity. Lenses that have shown the gaze from the South and the struggle of the peoples for peace and their development".