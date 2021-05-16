Telesur President Highlights Anti-Uribe Sentiment in Colombia

During an interview granted to the Venezuelan Minister of Culture, Ernesto Villegas, the head of the multinational channel talked about a political current represented by former president Álvaro Uribe, which is followed by the administration of Iván Duque.

The Colombian journalist and president of Telesur, Patricia Villegas, highlighted during an interview in Caracas today that in her country, there is a widespread feeling of rejection to Uribism, massively expressed among the poorer popular sectors and the youth.

"Uribe is the great mastermind behind a system of government, and of understanding the Colombian reality, in that same dimension, an anti-Uribe feeling was created." Villegas specified that the tax reform led to a social explosion that was made manifest in the Government's carelessness, while at the same time, the severity of the pandemic was depleting the basic food basket, "people are going hungry, and those images have not been seen massively, we all know the intentionality of the stories," she said.

Villegas said that there is annoyance and anger reflected in the mobilizations in the streets, "an indignation that is coming out, let's say, from the veins of Colombians, from all sectors, but we have been able to see it much more clearly amongst the youth."

On the other hand, she differentiated the reality of her homeland from that of Venezuela, a victim of sanctions and economic blockade, which has developed a system of community organizations, which in her opinion, does not exist in any continent.