Telesur President Greets Prensa Latina on Its 62nd Anniversary

The president of the multi-state network Telesur, Patricia Villegas, congratulated today the Latin American news agency Prensa Latina on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of its foundation.

"Tight embrace to the friends of Prensa Latina. History, tenacity, knowledge characterize a work that we admire," Villegas wrote on her Twitter account.

Both media outlets maintain a strategic alliance based on the principle of becoming an informative alternative for the world and disseminating truthful information on the events related to the people and progressive processes in the face of the hegemony of large transnational media companies.

Abrazo apretado a los amigos de @PrensaLatina_cu. Historia, tesón, conocimiento, caracterizan un trabajo que admiramos. pic.twitter.com/WiqsS7kiJn — Patricia Villegas Marin (@pvillegas_tlSUR) June 16, 2021

"Tight embrace to the friends of @PrensaLatina_cu History, tenacity, knowledge, characterize a work that we admire."

Prensa Latina emerged on June 16, 1959, in Havana in the heat of the so-called Operation Truth, in response to the need to transmit the reality of Cuba in the face of the media campaign to delegitimize the nascent Revolution.

According to Cuban historical leader Fidel Castro, it burst in as an independent and proper voice of Our America, who encouraged its creation together with Commander Ernesto Che Guevara, Argentine journalist Ricardo Massetti and other Latin American and Cuban colleagues.