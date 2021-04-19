Teachers Reject Return To on-Site Classes in Buenos Aires

A court dismissed a presidential decree ordering a 15-days halt to activities in Buenos Aires province due to a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases.

Teachers' unions on Sunday announced a strike due to the return to on-site classes in Buenos Aires despite a presidential decree establishing new restrictions to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Previously, a Court of Appeals ruled in favor of face-to-face classes in the Buenos Aires district after rejecting the executive order that established the suspension of activities for 15 days.

Argentina's Workers Central Union, the Union of Education Workers, the Teachers' Association of Technical Education, and the Argentine Union of Teachers and Professors supported the calls for strikes.

These organizations claimed there were no reasons to put at-risk kids and professors' health as the city experiences a "brutal" increase in COVID-19 cases, especially contagions in children from 0 to 10 years old.

South America is in the worst shape globally in terms of COVID-19 deaths. Notice how Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, and Paraguay are all increasing rapidly in death rate.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/DrSpIzPnNU — Alan Lindsey (@AzrlIndsey) April 18, 2021

The resumption of on-site classes was promoted by Buenos Aires' opposition governor Horacio Rodriguez, who is accused of prioritizing his electoral career and promoting "political marketing" over citizens' health.

Last week, President Alberto Fernandez issued an emergency decree to avoid hospitals' collapses. As of Monday morning, this South American nation had confirmed 2,694,014 COVID-19 cases and 59,228 related deaths.

"The President made a State decision to preserve the lives of thousands of Argentineans," Justice Minister Martin Soria said, adding that some opposition politicians "have gone too far this time."