Argentina's Economy Minister Starts Tour To Renegotiate Debt

Martin Guzman will travel to Germany, Italy, Spain, and France to build consensus on what Argentina needs to stabilize its economy.

Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzman Saturday began an official trip to Europe to renegotiate his country's debts with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Paris Club.

"We seek to get support from IMF shareholders to achieve a debt repayment program in line with Argentina's interests," Guzman stressed.

On Monday, the agenda will begin with a meeting with the German Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier in Berlin. On the next day, Guzman will be received by Germany's Finance Ministry Secretary Wolfgang Schmidt.

Guzman's next stop will be Rome, where he will meet with the Italian Economy Minister Daniele Franco. On April 15, he will travel to Madrid to also dialogue with Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calviño.

The International Monetary Fund is becoming active in #Argentina once again, despite its role in the collapse of the country's banking system in 2001. #IMF pic.twitter.com/Hef6iO2cJ4 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 9, 2018

The tour will conclude in Paris on Friday. There Guzman will have a meeting with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

During the tour, Argentina's Minister will also meet with representatives of civil society and the business community.

"We want to build consensus and understandings on what Argentina needs to stabilize its economy," Guzman explained.

Since 2020, Argentina has been negotiating a new program with the Fund to refinance debts with the organization for some US$44 billion.

The South American country is also seeking to refinance its outstanding debt with the Paris Club, for some US$2.4 billion.