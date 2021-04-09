Argentina Rejects UK Missile Tests In The Malvinas Islands

The defensive attitude of the British military base in the South Atlantic poses a threat to the entire region.

On Friday, Argentina rejected the military maneuvers and tests with missiles that the United Kingdom (U.K.) carried out in the Malvinas Islands, an Argentine territory illegitimately occupied by the European country since 1833.

"President Alberto Fernandez's government considers the military exercises to be an unjustified show of force by the U.K.," Argentina's Foreign Affairs ministry stated.

The military presence in the Malvinas Islands contradicts the United Nations (UN) resolution that urges military powers to respect the South Atlantic as a zone of peace and cooperation.

"The U.K. is violating international organizations' calls for the resumption of negotiations over the islands' sovereignty," the ministry added.

On Thursday, U.K. Foreign Affairs Ministry informed Argentina's embassy in London about these military maneuvers. The South American country rejected the announcement immediately. "The U.K. unilaterally underwent the exercises. The defensive attitude of the British military base in the South Atlantic poses a threat to the entire region," the government warned. Fernandez assured that his government will denounce the 'deplorable situation' before the UN and the International Maritime Organization (IMO).