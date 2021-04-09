    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Latin America

Argentina To Penalize Sexual Harassment in Public Spaces

  • The sign reads,

    The sign reads, "Enough of street harassment", Argentina, 2019. | Photo: Twitter/ @IMPULSONEGOCIOS

Published 9 April 2021
Opinion

"We must achieve that the street is no longer a hostile environment for women," lawmaker Norma Durango said.

Argentina's Senate Thursday approved a bill that seeks to incorporate into the Penal Code sexual harassment in public spaces.

RELATED: 

Argentina Reinforces Measures To Contain New COVID-19 Wave

The bill, which was approved with 67 votes in favor and one negative vote, proposes fines and imprisonment to fight and prevent sexual harassment.

Fines of up to US$216 will be imposed on anyone who disturbs another person's dignity and physical, psychological, or sexual integrity through actions such as gestures or words with sexual connotations, or non-consensual contact. 

These offenses will be aggravated if the victim is a minor or the perpetrator is a public official or a member of a security force.

"This initiative boosts women and sexual diversities' rights... We must achieve that the street is no longer a hostile environment for women," the bill promoter lawmaker Norma Durango said. 

Senator Ernesto Martinez was the only lawmaker opposing the project under technical objections grounds as it would become a penal law. Lower Chamber must now debate it.

"I think we are talking about a scale of violence. The most invisible step of all is perhaps the one we are dealing with", Lawmaker Elias de Perez noted. 

Tags

Argentina Penal Code Human rights Harrasment Women's rights

People

Norma Durango Elias de Perez Ernesto Martinez

Pagina 12
by teleSUR/ eh-JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.