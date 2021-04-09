Argentina To Penalize Sexual Harassment in Public Spaces

"We must achieve that the street is no longer a hostile environment for women," lawmaker Norma Durango said.

Argentina's Senate Thursday approved a bill that seeks to incorporate into the Penal Code sexual harassment in public spaces.

The bill, which was approved with 67 votes in favor and one negative vote, proposes fines and imprisonment to fight and prevent sexual harassment.

Fines of up to US$216 will be imposed on anyone who disturbs another person's dignity and physical, psychological, or sexual integrity through actions such as gestures or words with sexual connotations, or non-consensual contact.

These offenses will be aggravated if the victim is a minor or the perpetrator is a public official or a member of a security force.

RT @Quicktake Last December, Mara Gómez became the first trans woman to be admitted to a professional women’s soccer tournament in Argentina.



The Argentine Football Association (AFA) authorized the inclusion of Gómez, 23, in the Villa San Carlos squad #… pic.twitter.com/ypAKoroUvj — Keynode's TechTalk (@_techtalkng) March 9, 2021

"This initiative boosts women and sexual diversities' rights... We must achieve that the street is no longer a hostile environment for women," the bill promoter lawmaker Norma Durango said.

Senator Ernesto Martinez was the only lawmaker opposing the project under technical objections grounds as it would become a penal law. Lower Chamber must now debate it.

"I think we are talking about a scale of violence. The most invisible step of all is perhaps the one we are dealing with", Lawmaker Elias de Perez noted.