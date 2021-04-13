Argentina Breaks Record for Daily COVID-19 Cases

Health Minister Carla Vizzotti warned that the South American country is seeing an accelerated increase in cases that are impacting the health system.

Argentina on Tuesday reported 27,001 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number in a single day, for a total of 2,579,000.

The Argentine Ministry of Health also reported 217 more deaths, bringing the total figure to 58,174.

On Friday, the government established mobility restrictions between midnight and 6:00 a.m. and the closure of bars and restaurants between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. and limited use of public transport for essential personnel only.

Meanwhile, Argentina's vaccination campaign against COVID-19 has already administered 5,696,664 doses, as the country remains under social distancing measures until April 30.