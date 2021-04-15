Fernandez Applies New COVID-19 Restrictions in Buenos Aires

Early this week, the South American nation reported its highest number ever of COVID-19 new cases, most of which are in the Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez announced new restrictive measures in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

Besides limiting traffic between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am, virtual classes will be resumed in all educational levels from April 19 until April 30.

The measures also include the suspension of recreational, sports, and religious activities in closed places. Commercial establishments will open till 7:00 pm.

"Contagions are not in factories or businesses that follow social distance rules. The greatest risk of transmission occurs in social and recreational activities at night because health measures are not observed," Fernandez said.

#Argentina's Buenos Aires province is mired in debt restructuring talks with creditors over $7 billion of debt. But, both parties at an impasse. Default looms. Today, I measure inflation at 72.07%/yr. Argentina is tanking. pic.twitter.com/x037lovKEb — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) March 23, 2021

The new restrictions aim to avoid hospital saturation. In 2020, occupancy in intensive care unit beds climbed to 12,501, representing a 47 percent increase in public hospital capacity.

Fernandez highlighted that negotiations continue with vaccine suppliers to close deals and accelerate deliveries to advance the country's immunization plan.

So far, the South American nation has vaccinated 5,874,864 citizens, 64.1 percent of whom were people aged 80. Vaccination in the health care sector reached 95 percent.