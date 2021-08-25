    • Live
News > Afghanistan

Taliban to Allow Afghans to Leave Country After August 31

  • "Director Stanekzai assured me that Afghans with legal documents will continue to have the opportunity to travel on commercial flights after August 31," Ambassador Markus Potzel, who is negotiating with the Taliban in Doha said on Wednesday. | Photo: Twitter @StevoB01

Published 25 August 2021
According to chief negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai from the Taliban, Afghans with valid documents will still be able to fly on commercial aircraft after August 31.

Markus Potzel, Germany's envoy to Afghanistan, said Wednesday that the Taliban has agreed to let Afghans with official "legal" credentials leave the country beyond August 31, the deadline for U.S. soldiers to leave.

Potzel referred to a conversation he had with Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the deputy leader of the Taliban delegation and negotiator, who stated that "Afghans with valid documents will still be able to travel on commercial aircraft; after August 31."

Earlier this week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced that leaders of G7 countries need to coordinate evacuation efforts from Kabul airport.

He emphasized that Germany is holding talks with NATO partners about keeping Kabul airport open after August 31 to evacuate the largest possible number of Afghans who need protection. 

At a time when thousands of people are crowding at the airport in an effort to get out of Afghanistan, the German Foreign Minister highlighted that "the situation at and around the airport has become more chaotic in the last hours."

