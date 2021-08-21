Afghanistan: US Evacuation Operation Is Slower Than Planned

President Joe Biden admitted not knowing what would be the final result of the operation or whether it might be achieved without losses.

U.S Department of Defense assured that the evacuation of Americans and Afghan collaborators is slower than planned, which jeopardizes the accomplishment of the mission before the scheduled date on August 31.

According to the Pentagon, during the last 24 hours, 3.800 people were evacuated, falling well behind the plans of 5.000 to 9.000 people per day.

On Friday, the evacuation had to stop for a while since Qatari temporary facilities to host the evacuated personnel were full, and it was necessary to find a different destination.

Deputy Director of Logistics of the US General Staff General Hank Taylor acknowledged the situation in Kabul was "extremely dynamic," which forced the U.S. to send backup troops and have slowed down the rhythm.

This is Kabul airport and the passengers are Afghans. Security The US military and the Taliban are on high alert. The conflict was not between the United States and the Taliban. In essence, the conflict is against Afghanistan and against the people of Afghanistan#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/XN2LUjHVmP — Ihtesham Afghan (@IhteshamAfghan) August 21, 2021

Despite the U.S. still controlling Kabul's Airport, the situation is really unstable in the city. Therefore, on Saturday, the U.S. Embassy issued an alert to their citizens, recommending not to go to the airport unless you receive a notification from an Embassy official demanding to do so.

Biden called on the attention on increasing negotiation with third parties to open more temporary facilities to host the evacuated personnel. At the same time, he admitted not knowing what would be the final result of the operation or whether it might be achieved without losses.

According to a paper from the White House, there are between 10K and 15K Americans and between 50K and 65K Afghans waiting for evacuation, which is almost five fold the amount of already evacuated people, accounting for only 17.000 people.