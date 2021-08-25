National Front of Afghanistan Resist Taliban From Panjshir

The Panjshir area, considered an NFR fortress, never surrendered to any foreign or domestic force during the 20 years-long U.S. war on Afghanistan.

Anti-Taliban forces from the National Front of Afghanistan (NRF) are fighting back the terrorist group northeast of the country, local media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The Khaama Press news agency said that the region of Panjshir is becoming the epicenter of the NFR as the militants are "digging a trench to defend Panjshir Province."

"NRF has put up machine gun nests, mortars, and monitoring stations protected with sandbags in anticipation of a Taliban attack on their bastion. Its fighters patrol the region in US-made Humvees and technicals — pick-up trucks with machine weapons mounted on the back – many of them are dressed in military fatigues," the report highlights.

The Panjshir area was considered an NFR fortress, never surrender to any foreign or domestic force during the 20 year-long U.S. war on Afghanistan. According to the agency France Presse, the Taliban has already deployed several fighters to the region.