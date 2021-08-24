UN Agencies Call For Urgent Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

According to the United Nations, medicines, food, and other basic commodities must be distributed to the Afghan population as soon as possible, but unimpeded access is becoming increasingly difficult as a complex situation persists at Kabul airport.

UN humanitarian agencies face many hurdles in transporting necessary emergency supplies in Afghanistan and therefore called for the establishment of an air bridge to facilitate the delivery of assistance.

The World Food Program's Country Director for Afghanistan, Mary-Ellen McGroarty, called for rapid and coordinated action; otherwise, the situation will become an absolute catastrophe, 'a complete humanitarian disaster,' she warned.

She also emphasized the urgent need for immediate funding to allow the entry of more food, shelter, and medical supplies.

UN agencies demand safe access for humanitarian aid workers to Afghanistan civilians https://t.co/2TseiUadgQ — Republic (@republic) August 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the regional director of the World Health Organization, Richard Brennan, explained that due to restrictions at the Kabul airport where a massive chaotic evacuation takes place, they have not been able to get some 500 tons of medical supplies into the country.

The Eurasian nation is now more impoverished due to the conflict, and according to UN data, almost 360 thousand Afghans have been displaced this year. Since the beginning of the war, there have been several million refugees and more than 150 thousand civilian deaths.