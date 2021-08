Over 40 Egyptians have been successfully evacuated.

Members of the Egyptian community, Al Azhar mission, and the Egyptian embassy staff in Afghanistan returned home safely in the early hours of Tuesday, state-run MENA news agency reported.

"Upon directives of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, the Armed Forces dispatched a military plane to Afghanistan to safely evacuate the Egyptians from Kabul," it said.

Egypt has successfully evacuated its citizens and the diplomatic mission from Afghanistan via an Egyptian Air Force C-130 military transport aircraft which arrived yesterday at #Kabul airport in coordination with the US and the international allies. pic.twitter.com/TpJjb9pmW8 — Mahmoud Gamal (@mahmouedgamal44) August 23, 2021

More than 40 Egyptians have returned, it added.