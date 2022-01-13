Syria Joins China’s Belt and Road Initiative

To date, some 150 countries and 32 organizations joined this initiative announced by China in 2013. It aims to interconnect the world’s nations through a network of land roads, railroads, ports, pipelines, maritime routes and telecommunications networks.

Syria and China on Thursday signed in Damascus an agreement to join this Levantine nation to the initiative of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road.

The document was signed by Fadi al-Khalil, Chairman of the Planning and International Cooperation Commission, and Chinese Ambassador to Syria Feng Biao.

In statements to the press, Al-Khalil said that Syria is already part of the initiative and this helps it open broad horizons of cooperation with China and other countries. Cooperation between the two nations will include the exchange of goods, technology and capital, in addition to activating the movement of people and the cultural exchange.

He said that Beijing and Damascus will cooperate to facilitate trade barter and the reconstruction of infrastructure, and electric and alternative energy.

To date, some 150 countries and 32 organizations joined this initiative announced by China in 2013. It aims to interconnect the world’s nations through a network of land roads, railroads, ports, pipelines, maritime routes and telecommunications networks.