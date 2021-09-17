Syria: US Blockade & Sanctions Hinder Socioeconomic Recovery

Since 2018, the tightening of the economic blockade has affected vital sectors such as banking, energy, telecommunications and transportation, depriving Syrians of basic needs, including medicines, health care and food.



The unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States and the European Union (EU) hinder the recovery, development, and reconstruction of Syria, the country's delegate at the United Nations in Geneva, Hussam Eddin Alaa, denounced on Friday.

“These punitive and unilateral economic actions violate international law and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, particularly in respect to the sovereignty of States and non-interference in their internal affairs,” the Syrian ambassador at the 48th session of the Human Rights Council, noted.

Alaa insisted that the so-called Caesar Act enforced by the U.S. administration against Syria has cross border effects and constitutes an example of arbitrariness and abuse of economic and financial power.

“Such a legislation has no legal or moral basis, and represents economic terrorism for which the US must be held accountable as it massively affects the population of entire countries and violates their basic rights, including the right to life, health, food and promotion,” the diplomat stressed.

In my national statement I called for the immediate lifting of EU/US unilateral coercive measures which are negatively affecting the country’s plans for early recovery, development & return of displaced Syrians, as well as the #humanitarian work by #UN agencies in #Syria. #HRC48 pic.twitter.com/y33d47pzox — Hussam Edin Aala (@AalaHussam) September 16, 2021

He explained that since 2018, the tightening of the economic blockade has affected vital sectors such as banking, energy, telecommunications and transportation, depriving Syrians of basic needs, including medicines, health care and food.

According to the diplomat, the United States and Europe are lying when they speak of "exceptions and exemptions" that facilitate the imports of goods and materials for medical and health care purposes, and seek to justify their inhumane measures and give them a false humanitarian tinge.